Man, woman found dead in Virginia home in apparent Annandale murder suicide

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man and woman were found dead in an Annandale home early Thursday in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Shortly after midnight on April 16, Fairfax County officers responded to the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive, where they discovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female inside the home, Captain Chris Cosgriff said.

Investigators believe the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself in what police described as a domestic incident.

The victims’ names will be released once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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