Virginia launches state-funded food benefits program during federal SNAP disruption

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is moving forward with plans to use state funds to provide emergency food benefits to more than 800,000 residents starting Monday, despite recent court rulings that may affect the program.

Carl Ayers, Principal Deputy Commissioner for Virginia's Department of Social Services, said officials are reviewing the judge's rulings to determine their impact. However, the state is still planning to implement the emergency benefits program announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this week.

Youngkin declared a state of emergency to allow the use of state dollars to pay for people's benefits through a program called VENA. The benefits will be loaded onto recipients' EBT cards, though the payment schedule will differ slightly from the normal timeline.

People who usually receive payments on Saturday, Nov. 1, will now get paid on Monday, Nov. 3. Those typically paid on Tuesday, Nov. 4, will receive benefits on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Recipients scheduled for Friday, Nov. 7, will still get paid that day.

WATCH: Trump administration must fund SNAP payments during the shutdown, judges rule

Trump administration must fund SNAP payments during the shutdown, judges rule

Two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to fund SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using contingency funds during the government shutdown.

"The lawsuits, the judges' orders, any appeals that will come from those orders, all of those, whenever we get guidance from the USDA, we will follow that and at the point we are able to reopen SNAP benefits and we will sunset the VENA program," Ayers said.

The governor has allocated an additional $1 million to Virginia's Food Bank Network to ensure adequate resources during this period.

Another significant change is how often payments will be distributed. Instead of providing a lump sum for the month, the state will issue weekly payments, costing approximately $37.5 million each week.

Ayers noted that once the federal SNAP program resumes normal operations, the state program will end, though the transition back will take about three days.

WATCH: Virginia creates 'never been done' emergency plan to save food benefits for 850,000

Virginia creates 'never been done' emergency plan to save food benefits for 850,000

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.