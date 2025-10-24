Virginia joins redistricting battle as lawmakers consider new congressional maps

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state lawmakers will return to Richmond Monday to begin a process to redraw congressional districts before next year's midterm elections.

Several Republican-led states have already taken similar steps following calls from President Donald Trump. The effort aims to help maintain his party's slim three-seat majority in the House of Representatives.

National News North Carolina lawmakers approve new congressional map aimed at adding GOP seat AP via Scripps News Group

Democratic-led states, including California, have begun taking similar actions in response.

Nicholas Goedert, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Tech, believes this represents a step backward in fair electoral processes.

"This is in reaction to Republicans doing this sort of blatant partisan gerrymandering, starting with Texas. But also we've seen it in several other states," Goedert said. "It is understandable why many Democrats would feel like they need to retaliate."

A letter from Virginia House Speaker Don Scott to lawmakers doesn't specify why lawmakers are returning to Richmond. However, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said it's "to convene and preserve the right to consider a new map in 2026," calling it critical for fair representation.

Virginia Republicans strongly oppose the move.

"It's nuts and it's a desperate political ploy and I think it is unconstitutional," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

WATCH: Newsom signs ‘Election Rigging Response Act’ in retaliation to Texas moves

Newsom signs ‘Election Rigging Response Act’ in retaliation to Texas moves

The redistricting process in Virginia differs from many other states. While maps in other states are drawn by the party in power, Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 creating a bipartisan commission. This commission drew the current maps, which resulted in six Democrats and five Republicans representing the state in Congress.

"Virginians voted overwhelmingly for it," Youngkin explained. "Why don't we let the voice of the people be the voice of the people."

Goedert said that changing the current process requires another constitutional amendment. This would need approval from lawmakers in two separate sessions with an election in between, which explains why Democrats are trying to act before Election Day on Nov. 4.

The issue would ultimately require voter approval through a referendum.

WATCH: Texas Gov. Abbott says he'll swiftly sign new maps on his desk that will boost GOP in 2026

Texas House approves new congressional maps that favor GOP in 2026 midterms

Republicans argue that since early voting for this year's election has already begun, it's too late to consider this the election between two required sessions.

Goedert says his initial impression is that the timing could be legally acceptable, though he's unaware of any precedent for this situation.

The political scientist also notes uncertainty about Democratic unity on the plan.

"The Democratic majority in both houses of the Virginia State House is extremely narrow," Goedert said. "They can't really afford to win to lose any votes from among Democrats."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.