Trump weighs in on gubernatorial race, Obama to campaign in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — President Donald Trump expressed support for the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Virginia during comments aboard Air Force One, though he did not mention Winsome Earle-Sears by name.

"I will tell you, I think the Republican candidate is excellent, and I think the Democrat candidate is a disaster," Trump said while fielding questions. "I mean, I watched her in the debate, she couldn't answer the most basic question."

Trump also criticized Democratic candidates in both New Jersey and Virginia, claiming they would drive energy prices higher.

The president previously endorsed Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on social media.

Obama endorses Spanberger

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger for governor.

In a video published last week, Obama highlighted the stakes in the race while backing Spanberger.

Obama criticized Republicans over tax cuts for the wealthy and their stances on abortion in the endorsement video.

Obama also announced he would join Spanberger at a Nov. 1 campaign rally in Norfolk.

The race between Earle-Sears and Spanberger continues as early voting remains underway in Virginia, with Election Day on Nov. 4.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.