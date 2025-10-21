Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger addresses rising costs, text controversy

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, outlined her priorities for addressing the Commonwealth's economic challenges and rising costs during a recent interview on CBS 6 News.

With early voting underway and Election Day two weeks away, Spanberger said the stakes of this election center on "lowering costs for Virginia families, strengthening our public schools, keeping our communities safe" and protecting Virginia from harmful federal policies.

Economic concerns

Virginia has dropped to fourth place in CNBC's ranking of best states for business, a decline Spanberger attributed partly to federal job cuts impacting Northern Virginia.

The state has experienced seven months of rising unemployment and is projected to have no job growth in 2026, according to the UVA Weldon Center.

"Attacks on the federal workforce is an attack on Virginia, Virginians, and our economy," Spanberger said.

She criticized the current administration's response to federal cuts, saying Virginia has lacked a governor willing to defend federal employees and the state's economy over the past 10 months.

Energy and housing solutions

Addressing rising energy costs, Spanberger emphasized the need for increased energy generation within Virginia.

She highlighted the state's offshore wind installation, which will be the largest in the country and begin generating power next year.

"We have to have more generation here on the ground in Virginia," Spanberger said.

Her energy strategy includes nuclear and advanced nuclear power, along with ensuring data centers pay their fair share. She noted an ongoing SCC case that may determine whether additional legislative action is needed.

For housing affordability, Spanberger proposed giving localities more flexibility to build housing and removing local zoning obstacles.

At the state level, she promised to review all housing-related approvals to eliminate red tape that slows construction.

"If it's slowing down the process, make it work faster, or get rid of it," Spanberger said.

Text controversy

Spanberger addressed the recent controversy surrounding Democratic Attorney General candidate Jay Jones, who apologized for threatening texts messages he sent suggesting political violence against a prominent Republican back in 2022.

"I want to begin by first condemning clearly the texts that he sent to a colleague," Spanberger said.

She called Jones's apology clear and noted his ownership of his poor choice, emphasizing that hundreds of thousands of Virginians have already voted.

This interview is part of a series of interviews offered to all six candidates running for statewide office.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, has not yet responded to her invitation to appear.

Local News Lt. Gov. candidate John Reid discusses federal cuts, marriage amendment WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Local News Lt. Gov candidate Ghazala Hashmi on health care, living costs, federal cuts Bill Fitzgerald

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.