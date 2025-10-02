Virginia Republican lieutenant governor candidate John Reid discusses federal cuts, marriage amendment

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican candidate for lieutenant governor John Reid outlined his positions on federal spending cuts and constitutional amendments during a recent interview on CBS 6 , as early voting continues across Virginia.

Reid, who left his radio career to enter politics, said he was motivated to run after becoming "distressed" with decisions made at the state Capitol following the 2020 election cycle.

"I was watching very closely what was happening in the state Capitol and I thought why am I allowing people to make decisions that I think I could make a better decision," Reid said.

He expressed concerns about Virginia's business climate, warning that losing right-to-work laws or increasing the minimum wage could harm the state's economy and job market.

Federal spending and healthcare cuts

Reid addressed ongoing federal budget discussions and potential cuts to healthcare programs.

He criticized Virginia's Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, for not preventing actions that could negatively impact Virginians.

"I'm really distressed having worked in the Senate, that the two Democrat senators, Senator Kaine and Senator Warner, both of whom I have known and covered when I was a reporter, didn't get in there and fight to stop this from happening since it will have a negative impact on Virginians," Reid said.

When asked about healthcare coverage, Reid questioned the accuracy of projections about Virginians potentially losing coverage.

"Can we just get back to being honest with each other?" Reid said.

Constitutional amendment on marriage

Reid addressed his position on a proposed constitutional amendment regarding marriage equality, calling the current proposal "a poorly worded document."

Reid revealed he is "the first statewide gay candidate in the history of Virginia, Republican or Democrat," while emphasizing his commitment to protecting all citizens' rights.

"My job is to protect everybody's rights, gay citizens who want to be married under federal law and religious men and women who feel very strongly they don't want to have anything to do with that. Does that hurt my feelings? Sure, it hurts my feelings, but being lieutenant governor isn't about what my feelings are. It's about protecting everybody's rights, and that is why I'm running," Reid said.

The candidate supports repealing Virginia's 2006 marriage prohibition to align with federal law but wants protections for religious organizations included in any new amendment.

Reid brings experience from broadcasting, business, and communications roles with the U.S. Senate and U.S. Chamber of Commerce to his campaign for lieutenant governor.

