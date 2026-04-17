Virginia high schoolers have a few days left to enter 2026 Congressional Art Competition

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia high school students have a few days left to submit their original artwork to the 2026 Congressional Art Competition.

To commemorate America's 250th anniversary, student artists can create their pieces to align with the theme "Celebrating 250 Years of America."

The winning student will have their art displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol and featured on the Congressional Art Competition page.

Applications must be submitted in PDF format by Monday, April 20 at 5 p.m. to your representative's office.

Click here for more information.

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