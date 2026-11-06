Virginia Derby keeps Kentucky Derby qualifying race status for 2027

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs Racetrack will serve as a qualifying race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby for the third straight year.

The 2027 Virginia Derby will be run on March 13, 2027, and will award 50 qualifying points to its winner, securing a path to the starting gate for the 153rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 2025 Virginia Derby

“Virginia has a proud and growing tradition in horse racing, and the Virginia Derby has earned its place as an essential stop on the Road to the Kentucky Derby,” Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said in a statement announcing the news.

“Retaining this status reflects the strength of our equine industry, the high caliber of competition at Colonial Downs, and the tremendous crowds that continue to turn out from across the Commonwealth. Previous qualifiers on this path have gone on to compete at the highest levels, including Ocelli’s third-place finish in the 2026 Kentucky Derby, and we are proud to see Virginia remain front and center on the national stage.”

The 2027 Virginia Derby will anchor three days of live racing during a special spring meet from March 11-13.

The 2026 Virginia Derby

“We are thrilled to see the Virginia Derby back as a major qualifying race for the Kentucky Derby,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, said. “We look forward to building on the momentum and enthusiasm of Virginia Thoroughbred racing fans as the field for the 2027 Kentucky Derby is set.”

Tickets for the 2027 Virginia Derby will go on sale November 10 at noon.