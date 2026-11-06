Henrico Division of Fire mourns unexpected death of veteran firefighter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Division of Fire is mourning the unexpected death of veteran firefighter Kenny Waters, who served the department for more than 18 years.

Waters died Wednesday while off duty, the fire department announced Thursday.

Waters was recognized as the 2026 Firefighter of the Year by the Short Pump Ruritan Club during its annual awards dinner. The department said the award recognizes public safety professionals for their "community service, professional dedication to duty, or acts of heroism."

He also served on the division's dive team.

In a statement mourning his passing, the Henrico Division of Fire expressed its condolences to his family, friends and fellow firefighters.

"As our division mourns this loss, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends and fellow coworkers," the Henrico Division of Fire said.

Waters leaves behind a wife and two children.

