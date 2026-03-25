Gov. Spanberger creates Chief Energy Officer position focused on 'tackling high energy costs'

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced Wednesday that she's creating a new position in her cabinet focused on "tackling high energy costs."

The Chief Energy Officer position was established by an executive order, which states the position will "navigate energy challenges across state government and take action to reduce energy bills for Virginians while also ensuring energy reliability and making progress towards clean energy goals."

"As Virginians across the Commonwealth are feeling the squeeze of rising bills, we are working to deliver affordable, reliable energy," the governor said on social media.

Spanberger's executive order says the Chief Energy Officer will:



Engage with the regional grid operator and other states to push for reforms on energy pricing, getting new energy projects connected to the grid faster, and improving transparency in electricity demand forecasting.

Work with the State Corporation Commission, utilities, and stakeholders to find ways to lower electric rates for customers and ensure that high-energy users (like data centers) aren't driving up bills for everyday Virginians.

Collaborate with the General Assembly to pass and implement legislation aimed at energy affordability and meeting growing energy demand.

Coordinate with economic development partners and private industry to understand Virginia's energy landscape as it relates to business recruitment and investment, while keeping affordability and reliability in balance.

Maximize participation in utility assistance programs by coordinating across multiple state agencies — including Social Services, Housing, and Virginia Energy — to help more Virginians take advantage of programs that lower their utility bills.

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