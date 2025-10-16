🔴Watch Live: Virginia Attorney General Debate begins at 6 p.m.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, and Former Virginia State Delegate Jay Jones, a Democrat, will debate Thursday night amid a race for Attorney General that's made national headlines and even caught the attention of President Donald Trump.
RICHMOND, Va. — Former Democratic Del. Jay Jones and incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares will make their cases tonight on why they should be Virginia’s next top prosecutor.
Click here to watch a livestream of the debate, or click the video player below. The debate begins at 6 p.m.
Texts, Trump, and Turmoil: What to expect in Virginia Attorney General Debate
