Threatening Texts: Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones says he's sent messages he regrets

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic nominee for Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is facing accusations that he sent text messages to a former legislative colleague suggesting he would like to shoot the Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The series of texts was first reported by the National Review.

Jones, who represented Norfolk in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 through 2021, reportedly sent Del. Carrie Coyner, a Republican from Chesterfield, text messages about hypothetically shooting then House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

Coyner has confirmed Jones sent her texts in 2022 that read:

"Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time."

Coyner responded:

"Jay- Please stop."

Jones replied:

"Lol. Ok, ok."

A spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus shared the following statement from Coyner:

"On August 8, 2022 I had a text conversation with Jay Jones, what he said was not just disturbing but disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office. Jay Jones wished violence on the children of a colleague and joked about shooting Todd Gilbert. It's disgusting and unbecoming of any public official."

CBS 6 reached out to the Jones campaign about the allegations and received the following reply:

"Like all people, I've sent text messages that I regret and I believe that violent rhetoric has no place in our politics. Let's be clear about what is happening in the Attorney General race right now: Jason Miyares is dropping smears through Trump-controlled media organizations to assault my character and rescue his desperate campaign. This is a strategy that ensures Jason Miyares will continue to be accountable to Donald Trump, not the people of Virginia. This race is about whether Trump can control Virginia or Virginians control Virginia."

Jones was supposed to appear on the CBS 6 News at 7:30 tonight for a one-on-one interview with me, but his campaign chief canceled that interview this morning.

Earlier this month, Jones responded to another report that in 2022 he'd pleaded guilty to reckless driving after a Virginia State Trooper clocked him driving 116 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

"Several years ago, I made the mistake of speeding, for which I am regretful. I accepted responsibility for my actions, paid the fine, and fulfilled my responsibility to the court, which was accepted by the New Kent County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the judge," the statement read.

Questions were also raised after the Richmond Times Dispatch reported that Jones performed 500 hours of community service for his own political action committee as part of his plea deal to avoid jail time.

The Jones campaign has not yet responded to those questions.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.