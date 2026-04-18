Skydiver rescued after crashing into scoreboard before Virginia Tech spring game

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A skydiver crashed into the Lane Stadium scoreboard before Virginia Tech’s spring football game Saturday.

Virginia Tech officials said on X that the skydiver “was safely secured and is currently stable” following rescue efforts. The incident caused a delay in the start of the spring game.

After a tense few minutes, firefighters rescued him and he appears to be OK. The Hokie crowd cheered as firefighters lowered him to safety.

WTVR CBS 6 Digital Director Scott Wise said he saw the skydiver walking away from Lane Stadium wearing a sling on his arm.

The name of the skydiver wasn’t released.

“Our primary focus remains on their well-being,” Virginia Tech officials said in a statement. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated and professional response.”

WTVR/Scott Wise

Video footage showed the skydiver’s parachute landing between the “C” and the “H” on the Virginia Tech lettering on top of the scoreboard before first responders rescued him.

The Blacksburg Fire Department didn't immediately respond to a voicemail seeking details on the incident.

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