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Virginia troopers say motorcyclist injured in crash

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 3, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Tuesday on northbound Route 288 at Courthouse Road in Chesterfield, according to VSP.

Virginia State Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at 5:43 p.m. on June 2. The driver was sent to Chippenham Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

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