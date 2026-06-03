Virginia troopers say motorcyclist injured in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Tuesday on northbound Route 288 at Courthouse Road in Chesterfield, according to VSP.

Virginia State Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at 5:43 p.m. on June 2. The driver was sent to Chippenham Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.



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