Victory 7 Mustang Club gives back to the community

RICHMOND, Va. — Thomas Victory, president and founder of the Victory 7 Mustang Club, leads a 41-year-old volunteer organization based in Richmond that uses a shared love of cars to give back to the community.

The club has members across Maryland, North Carolina and DC.

Victory described the group as having a diverse membership of men, women and people of all ages and backgrounds. But all the members do have two things in common.

"It's all volunteer and it's all about the love of the Mustang," Victory said.

The organization focuses on helping nonprofits and community members throughout the year.

During Thanksgiving, the club donated between 25 and 30 boxes of canned food to sponsor Richmond Ford to help feed people.

For Christmas, members delivered a van and a car filled with toys to the children's hospital and an emergency shelter.

The group's charitable efforts also extend beyond the region. Members previously transported 5,000 bottles of water to Flint, Michigan.

Victory was recently honored by a Ford's Garage restaurant in Short Pump, which placed his name on a wall in recognition of his charity work.

"It's about giving back," Victory said.

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