VDOT temporarily suspending many work zones July 4th weekend to ease traffic

RICHMOND, Va. — In an effort to keep traffic moving smoothly this Fourth of July weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be suspending many highway work zones.

Many work zones and temporary lane closures on interstates and other manjor roads will be lifted, starting at noon on Thursday, July 2, until noon on Monday, July 6, a news release from VDOT says.

Drivers may still encounter semi-permanent work zones during their travels.

VDOT's Travel Advisories page will have the latest travel alerts around the state.

With many Virginians heading to and from Washington, Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, VDOT has released some travel guidelines:

Northern Virginia express lanes schedule:



Find directional schedules for the reversible I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, and information for the I-495 Express Lanes by clicking here.

Hampton Roads Tunnels, etc.:



Travel to Virginia Beach: Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) during construction. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks: Traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time during construction. From I-664 south, take I-64 west (exit 15, Chesapeake/Virginia Beach) to exit 291B [Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168)/Great Bridge/Nags Head]. Continue south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.

VDOT advises drivers to follow these safety tips during the holiday weekend:



Put your phone down and don’t drive distracted.

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver. If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.

Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired and distracted drivers.

Use caution and stay alert as more pedestrians and cyclists are outdoors enjoying the holiday weekend.

On long drives, consider stopping at one of VDOT’s 43 rest areas to stretch and properly dispose of trash from your vehicle.

Obey the “Move Over” law, requiring motorists to move over one lane, if possible, for all vehicles with flashing lights, flares, or warning signs stopped on the side of the road. If drivers are unable to move over, they should reduce their speed and use caution.

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