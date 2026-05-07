VCU takes Canvas offline after cyberattack

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU has taken its learning management system, Canvas, offline following a cyberattack against the software's parent company, Instructure.

According to a VCU alert shared around 5 p.m., the reported breach potentially affects thousands of institutions worldwide and is not unique to VCU.

"VCU is working with Instructure to understand the potential impact of the incident," the alert reads.

Students use Canvas to complete and submit coursework.

The university advised all students, faculty, and staff not to click on any links, visit any advertised websites, or open unsolicited messages or emails that appear to be related to Instructure or Canvas.

Updates will be posted to it.vcustatus.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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