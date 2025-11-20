Professor describes night of UVA shooting as defense prepares to rest case in shooter's sentencing hearing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — In the fourth day of testimony for the former University of Virginia student who shot and killed three football players in 2022, the professor who organized the field trip that ended in tragedy testified about that night, describing the shooter in haunting detail.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. pleaded guilty last year to the murders of D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and shooting and injuring two others. Two other people were shot but survived.

Professor Theresa Davis said Jones was enrolled in her four-person class that semester and appeared engaged, though he once told her he didn't know if he belonged at UVA.

Davis testified that she never saw Jones get bullied by anyone on the day of the trip and said he had minimal interactions with other students.

"It was a beautiful day until tragedy," Davis said, encapsulating the stark contrast of the evening.

She described preparing to unload the bus when the shooting happened, remembering hearing and smelling the gunshots. Davis said she saw Davis Jr. standing during the chaos.

As she tried to open the doors to exit the bus, Davis heard a voice behind her say "get out of my way" and remembers falling to the concrete outside.

"It was unrecognizable to me the level of evil at that moment," Davis said.

She testified that she saw Jones run past her and recognized him by his red shoes, realizing at that moment he was the shooter.

The defense is expected to rest their case, including testimony from a mental health expert. The prosecution says they will challenge that testimony with their own expert.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday, followed by sentencing.

