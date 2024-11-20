Watch Now
UVA shooting suspect enters plea deal

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of shooting and killing three members of the University of Virginia football team has now entered a plea deal, CBS 19 reports.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. changed his plea to guilty Wednesday. Jones pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding for the November 2022 shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured two others.

Under the deal, Jones could be sentenced to five life sentences. He was originally slated to stand trial in January.

Jones, 22, was also a UVA student and previously had been a member of the football team.

