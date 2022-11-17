Timeline of the deadly UVA shooting that killed 3, injured 2 others

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A deadly shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night has sent shockwaves through not just the university community, but through the rest of the country.

Three UVA football players, Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr., were killed in the shooting. Two other students, Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins, were also injured in the shooting.

November 13, 2022



22 UVA students and one professor travel by charter bus to Washington D.C. to attend a theater performance. After the play, the group ate dinner before heading back to Charlottesville

At 10:15 p.m., the charter bus parked at the Culbreth Garage at UVA

Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. took out a gun and began to fire. Police said that Jones got off the bus and fired more shots before running to his Dodge Durango and driving away

At 10:39 p.m., UVA sent out an alert asking students and staff to shelter in place

November 14, 2022



At 12:37 a.m., police identified Jones as the suspect in the shooting

At 11 a.m., UVA announces that three UVA football players were killed and two other students were injured

Jones is arrested in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street in Henrico County after a traffic stop

November 15, 2022



At 12:31 p.m., Jones is driven to Charlottesville and booked at the regional jail.

November 16, 2022



At 9 a.m., Jones appears in Albemarle General District Court and the judge orders him to be held without bond

November 17, 2022



At 10:03 a.m., Virginia State Police announces it will take over the investigation at the request of the university and UVA Police

At 1:31 p.m., UVA requests an internal review of "the circumstances before, during and after the shooting"

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest updates on this breaking news story.