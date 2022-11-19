Watch Now
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting

Posted at 3:28 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 15:32:04-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Charlottesville community continues to mourn the loss of three University of Virginia football players who were killed late Sunday after returning from a class field trip.

D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m.

"The event is open to all and will also be live-streamed," officials said.

UVA Police University said there would be "enhanced security measures in and near" the area after the university received a threatening email about the event around noon Saturday.

"We're taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety of our patrons and the security of the faclity," police wrote. "If you see anything suspicious, please notify law enforcement or security professionals immediately."

Doors opened at 2 p.m. and seating was on a "first-come, first-served basis," officials said.

Overflow seating was also available at Klöckner Stadium and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. Additionally, a live broadcast of the ceremony will be shown at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Avenue.

