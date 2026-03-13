UVA libraries being evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police at the University of Virginia are evacuating Shannon and Clemmons libraries Friday morning after a bomb threat was received.

The bomb threat was reported at Shannon Library just before 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., police said both Shannon and Clemmons libraries were being evacuated.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

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