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UVA libraries being evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

Police at the University of Virginia evacuated Shannon and Clemmons libraries Friday morning due to a bomb threat.
UVA libraries evacuated due to bomb threat
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CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police at the University of Virginia are evacuating Shannon and Clemmons libraries Friday morning after a bomb threat was received.

The bomb threat was reported at Shannon Library just before 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., police said both Shannon and Clemmons libraries were being evacuated.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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