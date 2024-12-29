Have you seen them? Relative took 87-year-old woman with dementia from her home in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help after officers said a family member took an 87-year-old woman with dementia from her home in Chesterfield County.

Officers said 36-year-old Elvin Moreno, of Chesterfield, took Ursala David from her home in the 6700 block of Gills Gate Drive early Sunday morning.

"Caretakers are unaware of her whereabouts and did not give Moreno permission to take David from the residence," police said.

Moreno is one of David's family members, according to officers.

Police described David as a Black female with white hair, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds.

Officers said Moreno is a Black male, 36 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has short black hair.

No clothing descriptions were available for David or Moreno.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," officials said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

