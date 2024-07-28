Watch Now
Person burned, dog dead after Chesterfield house fire

Upp Street House Fire
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person with burns was taken to the hospital after a fire at a Chesterfield home Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a call for a house fire in the 5500 block of Upp Street just after 11:30 a.m., according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames inside the one-story brick home and smoke coming out the front door.

Crews marked the fire under control in just under 20 minutes.

One person was taken to an area with burns that were described as non-life-threatening burns.

Officials said a dog died in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the two people who are displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

