Chesterfield man arrested in connection to his stepfather's death, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield man has been arrested in connection to his stepfather's death.

According to a news release from police, investigators were called to the 6600 block of Masada Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, for a reported domestic disturbance.



The caller said that Tracy L. Rouse, 59, was in a physical altercation with his stepfather, Howard T. Braxton, 78.

Both men lived in the home, according to police.

Braxton was taken to an area hospital and Rouse was arrested, charged with malicious wounding and taken to the Chesterfield County Jail and held without bond.

On Saturday, June 28, Braxton died from his injuries.

Rouse is now charged with felony murder after Braxton's death. He was served with the warrant on Friday, and police said he remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

