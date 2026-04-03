Richmond group helps students access private school education

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond nonprofit is helping historically underrepresented students overcome financial barriers to attend independent private schools and achieve their dreams.

UP RVA serves as a support system for students who want to attend private schools but face financial obstacles.

"We are looking to provide opportunities to students who are historically underrepresented or underserved in the independent private schools in the city of Richmond," Greg McCandless said. "We provide daily transportation, financial support, academic support all the way through college graduation."

For 14-year-old Ma’Khi Damon, a freshman at Trinity Episcopal, the goal is to become a marketing mogul.

"For the longest time. I've always wanted to be in marketing. I think because I love talking to people, it's what I do all the time," Damon said.

WTVR Ma’Khi Damon

For 24-year-old Marcella Leonard, a graduate of Collegiate who is now a teacher, the dream is to see her name in the credits as a screenwriter.

"I would love to sell a script, I think I’m a decent screenwriter," Leonard said. "I’m teaching right now, but I’m hoping, eventually, I can write something that someone will produce."

WTVR Marcella Leonard

Both students possess big dreams but faced financial barriers that hindered them from taking the next steps in their education before connecting with UP RVA.

"I don't want a kid to ever have to say 'No' to an opportunity because of something that's outside of their control, preventing them from being able to do so," McCandless said. "We are just trying to provide as equitable of an experience for our students as any other kid on that campus. So in addition to the transportation, we pay for meal plans, books, technology."

Leonard said the family at UP RVA motivated her in more ways than one.

"In high school they would help us with homework, they would give us food, they would take us to school, and I could not have done it by myself, and it really does take a village," Leonard said.

"I've been really pushing myself to do a lot, but also having fun while doing it," Damon said.

"It's been really cool to have their support and really show me that I could do this, because they've seen what I can do, I know what I can do. It's just really that extra push that really makes you do it," Damon said.

The non-profit also maintains a Community Support Fund to assist families facing housing insecurity or financial challenges. Community members looking to help the organization can volunteer or donate dress clothes.

"If you're worried that the lights aren't going to be on when you get home, then there's no way you can focus in algebra. So we maintain a Community Support Fund, so if a family is running into housing insecurity or just some money challenges, we'll work with them," McCandless said.

"Toby Desh, our founder, says, 'If it was easy to break the cycle of poverty, people would do it,'" McCandless said. "I want them to be able to have the power to choose where they live, to choose the job that they want to take, to choose the car that they want to drive. And I believe that education is a key facet to being able to have agency."

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