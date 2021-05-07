UofR, VCU plan for first in-person commencements since start of pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. -- Graduation ceremonies are taking place at the University of Richmond starting Friday -- one of the first major schools in central Virginia to bring people together in-person for a commencement since last year.

In March, Governor Ralph Northam announced easing up on restrictions for events like graduation ceremonies, due to rising trends in vaccines and a decline in covid-19 cases.

Graduation events held outdoors will be capped at 5,000 people or 30% capacity, while indoor graduations may allow up to 500 or 30% capacity.

At the University of Richmond, they plan on following these guidelines by having students sit with two of their invited guests, where they will stand to be recognized, instead of walking across a stage.

"This is gonna be, probably my last graduation ever. And it was important to me to be able to have a real graduation where I can bring my, my family and things like that. We can celebrate because this is something I've been working towards for several years now," University of Richmond MBA graduate, Nick Gober-Keller said. "So yeah, it's exciting that we get to do an in person one."

The MBA ceremony Friday will start at 5:30 p.m. To watch online or see other ceremony times, click here.

VCU plans to have their graduation ceremony next weekend.