Virginia unemployment benefits increasing July 5 under new state law

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's maximum weekly unemployment benefit will increase to $478, up from $430, for new claims filed on or after July 5. The minimum weekly benefit will also rise, from $112 to $160.

The increases come from legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law this session.

This is the second increase to unemployment benefits this year. The first, a $52 increase, took effect in January from legislation passed in the 2025 General Assembly session.

Both raises follow recommendations from the Commission on Unemployment Compensation in 2024. The Legal Aid Justice Center noted at the time that benefits had not increased in over a decade.

"The economy has increased, things have gotten more expensive, and for folks and their families who are going through periods of unemployment, it's time that we recognized that they're going to need a little more to survive day-to-day while they work," the Legal Aid Justice Center stated.

The $48 increase only applies to new claims filed on or after July 5.

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