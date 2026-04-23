'Uncounted: Virginia' launches statewide effort to track and address deaths in custody

RICHMOND, Va. — A new statewide initiative aimed at shining a light on deaths in custody is now underway in Virginia, bringing together researchers, policymakers, and community advocates with a shared goal: accountability through data and transparency.

The “Uncounted: Virginia” initiative officially launched April 21 at James Branch Cabell Library, located on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The kickoff event drew more than 200 attendees.

The effort is led by Policy Pathways in partnership with the Wilder School Research Institute for Social Equity, also known as RISE.

“Uncounted: Virginia” is part of a broader national movement, Uncounted: National, which works to expand state-level reporting and improve the accuracy of data surrounding deaths that occur in jails, prisons, and other forms of custody.

Organizers say one of the biggest challenges is that many of these deaths are underreported, inconsistently tracked, or missing from public records altogether.

The Virginia initiative aims to change that by building a comprehensive, publicly accessible database that combines academic research with community reporting to better understand the scope of the issue.

Panelists from the national team, including Logan Sowers, Amelia Rooney, and Jule Trent, outlined how data will be collected, verified, and analyzed to identify patterns and inform reform.

Throughout the evening, speakers emphasized that community involvement will be key to the initiative’s success.

By encouraging civic engagement and public participation, organizers hope to ensure that families and communities impacted by custodial deaths have a voice in the process.

The collaborative framework is being positioned as a model for other states looking to address similar gaps in transparency.

A major highlight of the event was a moderated book discussion led by Amy Cook, featuring Terence Keel, author of The Coroner’s Silence: Death Records and the Hidden Victims of Police Violence.

The conversation explored systemic deficiencies in how deaths are recorded—particularly the role of coroners in determining and reporting the cause and manner of death.

Keel’s work underscores how inconsistencies in death records can obscure the true number of individuals who die in custody—raising broader concerns about public accountability and oversight.

Organizers say the long-term goal of “Uncounted: Virginia” is to, ultimately, prevent deaths in custody.

The kickoff event concluded with a book signing and networking session.

For more information, visit wilder.vcu.edu/news-and-events/event-posts/uncounted-virginia-kick-off-.html

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