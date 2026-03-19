Sign up for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k before April 1 price increase

RICHMOND, Va. -- RVA’s favorite spring tradition is now less than one month away. Be sure to secure your spot in the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger before the price increases on Wednesday, April 1.

"The 10k is a day about togetherness and we look forward to bringing the community together once more for the 27th running of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k," organizers with Sports Backers wrote. "Walk with your family, reunite with your running buddies or cross the finish line in costume... just don't miss it because it's going to be the BIGGEST block party ever!"

Click here to register for the race on Saturday. April 18.

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VIDEO VAULT: Thousands take part in 'biggest block party' Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Thousands take part in 'biggest block party' Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k