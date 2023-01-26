Beat the Monument Avenue 10K price increase next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Don't miss your chance to sign up for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger, which is less than three months month away.

The in-person run scheduled for Saturday, April 22 on Monument Avenue is dubbed "RVA’s favorite spring tradition."

"Year after year people from around the Richmond region and beyond gather to share in the journey of crossing the 10k finish line. The 10k is a day about togetherness, and we know so many of you have very personal reasons for participating," event organizers with Sports Backers said. "Whether it’s reuniting with your YMCA 10k Training Team, running the whole thing in costume, or walking with your family, we’re excited for you to shine. One thing we know is that the enthusiasm for the 10k is unmatched! We’re so excited to see everyone and celebrate our amazing community!"

If you're interested in running or walking, sign up here before the price goes up Wednesday, Feb. 1.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.