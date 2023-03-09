Police identify 21-year-old killed in Southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a Monday night shooting on East 16th Street.

On Monday just after 8:30 p.m., the Department of Emergency Communications received

a call for gunfire in the 1600 block of Bainbridge Street.

Richmond Police arrived and were told that there was a man down nearby in the 00 block of East 16th Street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Tyrek Brandon, 21, of Richmond.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 467-4433 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.