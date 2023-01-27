Teen killed in Chesterfield was the 'best little brother'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have asked the public to continue providing tips into the January 24 shooting death of 16-year-old Tyce Lewis.

The Midlothian teenager died from a gunshot wound after he arrived at Chippenham Hospital at about 7:15 that evening.

Family Photo Tyce Lewis

"At this point, the investigation indicates the shooting occurred at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Lewis attended James River High School in Chesterfield where family and friends remember him as a loving and caring young man.

Family Photo Tyce Lewis

"He cared about all of his friends and family and anyone else that needed him. He stood up for the ones he loved too. He was loved and cared about by his peers, and all f his family," brother Darron Lewis said. "He was a good friend and the best little brother I could ask for. He is loved and missed."

Lewis called for a stop to "senseless" youth violence.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.