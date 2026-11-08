Two killed in crash on I-64 westbound in Henrico County, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 westbound in Henrico County on Sunday morning, state police confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The crash occurred just before Exit 181B at Parham Road. According to Virginia State Police, a preliminary investigation determined that a 2016 Nissan Rogue ran off the roadway, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

Both people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m., state police said.

Investigators are now working to identify both individuals, while the department's Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The crash has also caused significant traffic delays along I-64 westbound. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that the west center lane, right lane and right shoulder remain closed near mile marker 182.2, with traffic backups extending approximately 1.5 miles.

Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.