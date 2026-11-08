Military Humvee catches fire on I-95 in Chesterfield County, causing delays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A military Humvee caught fire along Interstate 95 northbound in Chesterfield County on Sunday morning, closing a lane and causing delays, sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The fire occurred near mile marker 68, near Chippenham Parkway, where firefighters have since extinguished the flames.

As of 10:00 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reports that the right northbound lane and right shoulder remain closed as crews continue working in the area.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.