Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Military Humvee catches fire on I-95 in Chesterfield County, causing delays

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 8, 2026
Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 8, 2026
Humvee fire
Posted
Add WTVR as a Google Preferred Source

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A military Humvee caught fire along Interstate 95 northbound in Chesterfield County on Sunday morning, closing a lane and causing delays, sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The fire occurred near mile marker 68, near Chippenham Parkway, where firefighters have since extinguished the flames.

As of 10:00 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reports that the right northbound lane and right shoulder remain closed as crews continue working in the area.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone