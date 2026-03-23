Video shows trooper, deputy pull driver from burning van on Virginia interstate

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper and a Wythe County Sheriff's Department deputy rescued a driver from a burning vehicle along Interstate 81 last week.

State police were called to the scene of a crash on I-81 southbound just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

State police say a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) was heading south and slowing for traffic in the left lane when it was rear-ended by a 2023 Ram 3500 van. The impact of the crash caused the van to catch on fire.

Video shows a trooper and a deputy pulling the driver of the van, Felipe Baez, 42, of Midland, Texas, to safety.



Baez suffered serious but no-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. He has since been charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the CMV suffered minor injuries.

State police are still investigating the crash.

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