RICHMOND, Va. -- For the first time since the pandemic, the doors to the former Criterion Cinemas building are open, only this time it’s to a restaurant, not a movie theater.

Tribeca Kitchen opened this week at 1331 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The new restaurant is in a 5,300-square-foot building on the Movieland at Boulevard Square complex. Originally built as a brass foundry in the early 20th century, it was converted into an art house movie theater in 2012 and operated under the Criterion Cinemas name until its closure in 2020. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.