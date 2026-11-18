NEW KENT, Va. — Virginia State Police report a man has died in a crash on Tuesday.
They said they responded at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of New Kent Highway and Polish Town Road in New Kent County.
The preliminary investigation indicates a tractor-trailer carrying logs was going west on New Kent Highway when it hit the passenger side of an SUV crossing the intersection. The SUV ran off the road and struck a tree, according to VSP. The tractor-trailer overturned, spilling logs onto New Kent Highway, VSP said.
The driver of the SUV died.
This crash remains under investigation.
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