Hopewell father charged in infant's death admits to shaking baby in recorded call played in court

HOPEWELL, Va. — A father charged in the homicide of his 5-month-old son admitted to shaking the baby during a recorded cell phone conversation played during his preliminary hearing in Hopewell Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Thursday morning.

Nathan Travis-Nunnally faces charges of homicide, malicious assault, and child abuse in connection with his son’s injuries. Prosecutors said he called 911 on June 14, 2026, after the baby became unresponsive at the Rodeway Inn.

Watch: Infant who suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome dies, father charged with homicide

Police: Infant who suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome dies

Hopewell Police Officer C. Foley testified the 22-year-old told him the baby became overly fussy and suddenly went limp before he called for emergency services. A detective told the court the defendant said he tried to calm the baby by rocking him after feeding him a bottle.

First responders first rushed Skottie to TriCities Hospital before the baby was flown to Chippenham Hospital and later admitted to the ICU at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR).

Police had said the injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

The boy’s mother, Sarina Aldrich, testified she had reported to Riverside Regional Jail to serve a weekend sentence when her baby was injured. She said she and Travis-Nunnally were previously engaged, but had just broken up and she had plans to leave him.

“I mean, Skottie was my heart, my soul, everything to me,” Aldrich told me in an exclusive interview outside the Hopewell courthouse. “Seeing it all at once and just reliving it in that moment is hard. It's hard for all of us, all the family.”

WTVR

Dr. Robin Foster, who leads CHoR’s child protection team, testified Skottie was in full cardiac arrest for more than 30 minutes and described his extensive brain bleeding and swelling. Foster said an electroencephalogram (EEG) showed no organized brain waves. Skottie was later taken off the ventilator and placed into compassionate care until he passed.

“There was a lot more injury that I didn't understand at the hospital because of the shockness of it,” Aldrich said.

The defense asked Foster whether Skottie's cranial helmet, which he wore to correct the shape of his skull, could have contributed to the severity of his injuries. She testified that the baby was very healthy and was scheduled to have the helmet removed just days after the assault.

Travis-Nunnally was visibly shaking as Hopewell Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dawn Young played a recorded cell phone conversation between the defendant and the baby’s uncle. The uncle testified he recorded their conversation while standing in the ICU.

“What happened? Talk to me,” the uncle asked as the defendant sobbed on the other line.

“I just wanted him to be quiet,” Travis-Nunnally can be heard responding. “I started screaming at him.”

The baby’s uncle pressed the defendant again: “What did you do Nate?”

“I picked him up and then I shook him and told him to shut the f— up,” Travis-Nunnally answered.

Watch: Hopewell father charged in infant's death was ordered to complete anger management months before

Father charged in son's death ordered to complete anger management months before

“We made sure that we had everything that we needed. We wanted to make sure that if he was going to say what he was going to say, that you know, my uncle made sure that he had,” Aldrich told me.

Aldrich held Skottie’s favorite toy, a Tigger, as she spoke about the happiest baby who loved Winnie-the-Pooh, Bluey, and Dragon Tales.

The baby’s grandparents, Sara Moore and Shane Aldrich, were among nearly a dozen family members who showed up to the hearing.

“I just want justice for my grandson,” Shane said. ”I hope that he gets everything he deserves. I mean, this is very emotional for me. He was my first grandson.”

After hearing the evidence, Judge Robert J. Fierro Jr. certified all three charges to a grand jury, which is expected to consider the case in December.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.