Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering 8-year-old P'aris Moore while she rode her bike

HOEPWELL, Va. — A Hopewell man has been given a life sentence for his role in the Dec. 30, 2022, death of 8-year-old P'aris Moore.

Jamari Antonio Taylor, 23, who is already serving a 50-year sentence for another murder, was convicted of his charges in connection to P'aris' death in February.

Taylor, who went by the name Smoke, received a life sentence this week for first degree murder and three additional years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He also was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy, which was suspended.

P'aris was riding her bike outside her aunt's Freeman Street home on Dec. 30, 2022, when she was killed in a drive-by shooting.

P'aris was a third-grade student at Harry E. James Elementary School. She was remembered as a "precious angel" by officials with Hopewell Schools.

Brandon James Warner, 19, a second suspect, was sentenced to 25 years in prison last August after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Moore's death.

A third suspect, Rayquan Harvel, is scheduled for trial on June 17.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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