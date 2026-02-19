Man convicted of murdering 8-year-old P'aris Moore while she rode her bike

HOPEWELL, Va —A Hopewell jury convicted Jamari Antonio Taylor of first-degree murder in the Dec. 30, 2022 death of 8-year-old P'aris Moore.

Taylor, who went by the name Smoke, was already serving a 50-year sentence after he was convicted of another Hopewell murder.

"Smoke brought harm to our community, but justice brought consequence," Hopewell police posted on social media when announcing the conviction.

Brandon James Warner, 19, a second suspect, was sentenced to 25 years in prison last August after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Moore's death.

Moore's family expressed disappointment with the 25-year sentence, feeling it was inadequate for the loss of their loved one. Warner will have a life sentence hanging over him if he reoffends after serving his 25-year term.

Watch: Family feels murderer got off light after killing girl riding bike: 'It's not fair'

Family feels murderer got off light after killing girl riding bike: 'It's not fair'

Rayquan Harvel, a third suspect, is scheduled for trial on June 17, 2026.

Moore was riding her bike outside her aunt's Freeman Street home on Dec. 30, 2022, when she was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Moore, who was a third-grade student at Harry E. James Elementary School, was remembered as a "precious angel" by officials with Hopewell Schools.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.