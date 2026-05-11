Dogs looking for new home after Colonial Heights animal cruelty arrests: 'So much love left to give'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Six dogs seized from a home in connection to an animal cruelty investigation in Colonial Heights are now officially up for adoption.

"While we still cannot discuss details regarding the investigation, we can finally share some good news," Colonial Heights Animal Control said on Facebook.

The investigation began when three puppies were found in "deplorable" condition early Easter Sunday morning.

Investigators said the puppies were covered in feces and urine and had "clearly been neglected for a long time."

Adult dogs were seized from a home in the 100 block of Salisbury Road after police executed a search warrant. Two adult female dogs were taken for urgent veterinary care. Officers also found two dead puppies, believed to be from the same litter.

Police charged Lauren Ashleigh Farrar, 34, of Colonial Heights, Benjamin Douglas Farrar, 36, of Colonial Heights, Shawna Leigh Keyser, 23, of Colonial Heights and David Preston Nichols, 23, of Prince George, in connection to the investigation.

Two of the three puppies, named Peaches and Cream, have found new homes. The third puppy, named Strawberry, is up for adoption through Richmond Ruff House and is currently in foster care.

WTVR courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Care and Control Peaches (left) and Cream (right) are shown with their new families. Strawberry (middle) is still searching for her forever home.

"These three puppies have come such a long way. The medication and care from our veterinary team and staff made a huge difference, and their healing process has been incredible to watch. They are growing stronger, healthier, and happier every single day," Colonial Heights Animal Control said.

Animal control will now work to find the perfect forever homes for six adult dogs seized from the Salisbury Road home.

"When these dogs first arrived at the shelter, they were absolutely terrified," a social media post says. "Four out of the six had clearly never been leash trained or walked on a leash before. They had no idea what was happening or what was expected of them, and we had to physically carry them from the home to the truck and into the shelter."

The dogs have reportedly made an "incredible" transformation as shelter staff and volunteers have worked to make them comfortable.

"Now they’re beginning to go on walks, seek affection, and enjoy life like dogs should," Colonial Heights Animal Control said.

Shelter leaders said the dogs are "amazing" and love people and tennis balls.

WTVR courtesy of Colonial Heights Animal Control

"Whoever adopts one of these dogs is going to be incredibly lucky, because despite everything they’ve been through, they still have so much love left to give," the shelter said.

The dogs are all being allowed time to decompress and have not yet been tested with other dogs. As of right now, animal control is leaning toward recommending all of the dogs go to homes without cats based on behavior and breed tendencies.

Meet and greets with other dogs will be required for potential adopters.

More details about each dog will be shared over the next week on Facebook. Click here to follow along.

"Thank you all so much for following their story, supporting these animals, and sharing our posts. We truly hope you’ll help us spread the word so each one of these dogs can find the forever home they deserve — filled with love, patience, safety, and hopefully someone willing to throw a tennis ball every single day."

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