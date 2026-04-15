4 people charged after 3 puppies found in 'deplorable' condition in Colonial Heights

RICHMOND, Va. — Four people are facing charges after three puppies were found in "deplorable" condition in Colonial Heights.

A news release from police says Lauren Ashleigh Farrar, 34, of Colonial Heights, Benjamin Douglas Farrar, 36, of Colonial Heights, Shawna Leigh Keyser, 23, ofColonial Heights and David Preston Nichols, 23, of Prince George are all charged in connection to the investigation.

Police were called to Wawa at 1270 Temple Avenue on April 5 around 1:30 a.m. for the report of three abandoned puppies.

Arriving officers spoke to Keyser and Nichols, who said the puppies were found roaming on Temple Avenue coming into the city. Police said the puppies were found confined inside a sealed plastic storage container, covered in urine and feces.

Police contacted animal control.

Further investigation found the puppies were taken from a home in the 100 block of Salisbury Road before the call, and not discovered on the bridge as Keyser and Nichols reported.

A veterinarian exam found the puppies were suffering from "conditions consistent with neglect," including skin infections, developmental issues and a heart murmer.

At 9 a.m. Friday, a search warrant was served on the Salisbury Road home. Two adult female dogs were taken for urgent veterinary care. Officers also found two dead puppies, believed to be from the same litter.

The owners, Lauren Farrar and Benjamin Farrar, were both taken into custody.

Lauren Farrar is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty, three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty: deprivation, animal abandonment, exceeding the number of companion animals per residence, not vaccinating dogs and cats and obstructing justice.

Benjamin Farrar is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty, three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty: deprivation, animal abandonment, obstructing justice,

Keyser and Nichols are both charged with obstructing justice, animal abandonment and animal cruelty: deprivation.

Anyone with more information, or who may have received a puppy from any of these individuals, is asked to contact Animal Control Supervisor Delgado at 804-520-9397 or delgado@colonialheightsva.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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