Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Trader Joe's appears to be opening Chesterfield grocery store

Trader Joes Short Pump.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Grocery store chain Trader Joe’s has Central Virginia locations in Short Pump, shown here, and in South Richmond.
Trader Joes Short Pump.jpg
Posted
Add WTVR as a Google Preferred Source

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Trader Joe’s looks to have zeroed in on a location for its first store in Chesterfield. The national grocery chain appears to be planning a store at Springline at District 60, based on filings submitted to the county and according to sources with knowledge of the project. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone