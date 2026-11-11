CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Trader Joe’s looks to have zeroed in on a location for its first store in Chesterfield. The national grocery chain appears to be planning a store at Springline at District 60, based on filings submitted to the county and according to sources with knowledge of the project. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Trader Joe's appears to be opening Chesterfield grocery store
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