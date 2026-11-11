VSI: Henrico Police chase ends in life-threatening crash

HENRICO, Va. — A driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree during a police chase in Henrico County Tuesday night, police confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents.
VSI said it started around 10 p.m. when an officer tried to stop a driver, they drove off. Police said the vehicle was spotted again a short time later. When an officer tried to stop them again, the driver again drove off, leading to a chase.
VSI said the pursuit ended on Creighton Road in the area of the Interstate 295 interchange. They report the driver ran off the road and hit a tree, and were thrown from the vehicle.
The driver was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police told VSI. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
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