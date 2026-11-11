Town of Crewe faces water treatment plant issues, warns of possible temporary total water loss

CREWE, Va. — The Town of Crewe says it still has decreased capacity to produce water on Wednesday morning, resulting in a gradual loss in town tanks and greatly reduced pressure on the west end.

The town said in a social media post it is facing multiple overlapping issues at its water treatment plant, also following Sunday’s water main break.

Probable solutions will require a temporary shutdown of the water treatment plant while equipment is repaired, the town said. This will likely result in total water loss for a limited time.

Water production is ongoing, but the rate of production is lower than the rate of usage. That means there is a gradual loss of water in the town tanks. The town also says water pressure on the west end of town is currently greatly reduced.

Water is being trucked in to keep the Piedmont tank at adequate levels.

The town says staff are in contact with state officials in efforts to resolve the issues and asks residents to continue to monitor the town’s page and sign up for CodeRed emergency alert messages.

