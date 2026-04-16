Richmond mom to host annual Missing Persons Day event to honor daughter and support families

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother whose daughter disappeared nine years ago will host her annual Missing Persons Day community event at noon on Saturday, April 25, at Abner Clay Park.

Toni Jacobs' daughter, Keeshae, was last seen at a Church Hill home on Sept. 26, 2016. Police later declared Keeshae deceased after detectives obtained a confession, but her remains have never been found.

The Reopen the Case Foundation, Virginia State Police and other organizations will take part in the event. Richmond Police will highlight several active missing person cases to raise awareness.

Provided to WTVR Keeshae Jacobs

Despite the personal pain, Jacobs continues to host the event to support others affected by similar tragedies.

"It's a struggle. I have to get my mind right just to come out here because it brings back a lot of memories, heartache and pain," Jacobs said at last year's event. "But if it helps somebody, I'm OK. Even just to give somebody a hug that needed the hug at that moment — that's what I'm here for."

WATCH: Missing Persons Day in Richmond aims to be 'helping hand for families'

Missing Persons Day in Richmond aims to be 'helping hand for families'

The event will feature guest speakers, available resources and presentations about ongoing cases.

"Families will have the opportunity to share the stories of their missing loved ones, helping to keep their names visible and their cases active in the public eye," organizers said. "This gathering serves as a space for remembrance, awareness, and unity, while reinforcing the importance of continued visibility and support for families still searching for answers."

Jacobs has established a foundation in her daughter’s name to educate people about missing person cases while “serving as a beacon of light” for families experiencing the unimaginable.

Click here to learn more and find out how you can help.

WATCH: Keeshae Jacobs Disappearance: Uncovering Otis Tucker’s Trail of Violence

Keeshae Jacobs Disappearance: Uncovering Otis Tucker’s Trail of Violence