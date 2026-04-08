Henrico Toddler Time program brings young children and seniors together

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new monthly program in Henrico is bringing together kids and seniors, bridging the age gap with fun activities.

The "Toddler Time" program first began as an occasional music class partnership with the Melody Magic Music Studio and has since grown into a monthly tradition since launching last July.

Organizers say it gives toddlers new "grand-friends" and gives residents an opportunity to engage with the energy and joy of early childhood.

"Some of the kids don't have grandparents or great grandparents in the area, and their moms and dads have expressed this is a great way to help them bond with an older person. We call ourselves their grand friends," Lisa Mullen, director at Pathways to Wellness at Hermitage Deep Run, said.

Beyond the heartwarming interactions, research shows that intergenerational programs enhance language development, improve emotional intelligence and help reduce social anxiety in children.

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