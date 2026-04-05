Toddler found wandering with dog in rural Powhatan on Easter Sunday reunited with family

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Good news. The toddler who was found with a dog in rural Powhatan County on the morning of Easter Sunday has been reunited with his family.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a toddler who was found with a dog in rural Powhatan County on Easter Sunday.

The Powhatan Sheriff's Office posted on social media just after 9 a.m. that a 2-year-old boy and a dog "were found wandering" near East Old Tavern and Anderson Highway. That is near the Old Tavern Junction convenience store and gas station.

Around 30 minutes later, officials posted that the child was identified and reunited with his family.

"The sheriff’s office extends its sincere thanks to everyone who assisted in the search and helped bring them home," officials wrote.

Thanks to all who SHARES on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.