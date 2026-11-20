PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg fire crews responded to two separate fires in one night, displacing three residents total.



Two adults have been displaced after a fire broke out at Quail Oaks Apartments in Petersburg, according to Petersburg Fire Rescue & Emergency Services.



Fire crews responded to the scene at Quail Oaks Apartments, where they were able to put out the fire. The cause of that fire remains unclear.



Before crews could get much of a break, they were called to a second fire at East Boulevard and Weyanoke Street.



Petersburg firefighters say one man was displaced by that fire. Crews with Petersburg Fire Rescue & Emergency Services believe it was started by an electrical issue.

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